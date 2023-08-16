Trump Classified Documents

Carlos De Oliveira, center, the property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse, Aug. 10, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. De Oliveira’s arraignment is set Aug. 15.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT PIERCE (AP) — Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to scheming with Donald Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators probing the former president’s hoarding of classified documents.

An attorney for De Oliveira entered the plea on his behalf during a brief hearing in the Fort Pierce, Florida, federal court, where Trump is charged with illegally holding onto top secret records at his Palm Beach club and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

