SEBRING - As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Maranatha Village, a Legacy Stroll has been planned for a time of reflection, prayer and honor along with a week of activities.

The community is invited to participate in the Legacy Stroll at Maranatha from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7. The event will pay tribute and honor people - whether it is a veteran or a loved one who is a survivor or who died from cancer or any other illness. The stroll will take place on the sidewalk around the lake in the village located at 11 Maranatha Blvd., just off Arbuckle Creek Road, Sebring.

