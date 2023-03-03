SEBRING - As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Maranatha Village, a Legacy Stroll has been planned for a time of reflection, prayer and honor along with a week of activities.
The community is invited to participate in the Legacy Stroll at Maranatha from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7. The event will pay tribute and honor people - whether it is a veteran or a loved one who is a survivor or who died from cancer or any other illness. The stroll will take place on the sidewalk around the lake in the village located at 11 Maranatha Blvd., just off Arbuckle Creek Road, Sebring.
Luminaries are being sold for $5 each and can be purchased at the Maranatha office or call Martha Martens, Legacy Stroll coordinator, at 661-794-0189. People need to purchase their luminary bags ahead of time to decorate or write a message on them then fill them with a canned food item.
"The canned foods will be donated to a local veterans group or local food banks," said Village Administrator Brian Halstead. "Proceeds from the luminaire sales go to the purchase of flag poles and flags for our own Veteran's Memorial. Donations are also accepted."
Another celebration scheduled for the public will be a Village Health & First Responder's Fair in Hammond Hall in Maranatha from 8-11 a.m., Thursday, March 9. There will be vendors from hospice, The Palms of Sebring, a hearing aid provider, home health and others.
A gospel concert featuring Niah & Allisha Merrill is slated from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 10, in Hammond Hall. A free will/love offering will be taken.
Various other private events have been planned for the residents of the Village such as a Rock-A-Thon for the residents at the Maranatha Manor, an assisted living facility on site. They will also be doing some biking and golfing events.
According to Halstead, Maranatha Village was born in the heart of a man, Floyd Conway of Cleveland, Ohio. He traveled over 150,000 miles crisscrossing the United States wearing out two cars in the process to find a place for his vision. His burden was to establish a retirement community for Baptist pastors, missionaries, and lay people.
On April 13, 1973, Regular Baptist Fellowship was incorporated and Maranatha Village was born. The Village is housed on 213 acres with Maranatha Baptist Church, Maranatha Manor, 139 villas, 100 mobile/manufactured homes, and many amenities for the community. This is a private residential community. In the past 50 years, the Village has had nine Village managers/administrators.