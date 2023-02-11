AVON PARK — A message of healing and giving hope has brought Dr. James Marcum back home this weekend. He spoke Thursday night to a group of doctors at AdventHealth Sebring, to a group of students on Friday and he will give a presentation tonight at Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Marcum, a high school graduate from Avon Park, continues his work three days a week as a cardiologist at Chattanooga Heart Institute in Tennessee, but has also found time to create a seven-week Bible study, write a number of books and spread his positive message through preaching and presentations around the country. He is also involved in Heartwise Ministries.

