AVON PARK — A message of healing and giving hope has brought Dr. James Marcum back home this weekend. He spoke Thursday night to a group of doctors at AdventHealth Sebring, to a group of students on Friday and he will give a presentation tonight at Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Marcum, a high school graduate from Avon Park, continues his work three days a week as a cardiologist at Chattanooga Heart Institute in Tennessee, but has also found time to create a seven-week Bible study, write a number of books and spread his positive message through preaching and presentations around the country. He is also involved in Heartwise Ministries.
He said part of his goal is get people to consider their spiritual walk, as well as their medical walk. “I want them to look at the big picture and help them understand what’s happened since the pandemic. To not get wrapped up in all of the noise,” he said.
“We need to pull together and do our best to work together, to stop fighting with each other. Our problems are not going to go away easily.”
Marcum tells how some of his patients have been smokers. He has tried to encourage them to stop smoking, but for those who have made the choice to continue, he lets them know that that’s their choice and while he may not agree, he’s going to continue to love them and help them.
“The ultimate decision is theirs. I just want to get those thoughts out there to them,” he said.
Marcum will speak at the church at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, and will present the sermon at 11 a.m.
He will spend some time in Texas next but will return home to Avon Park later this month to accept the honor of being inducted into the Avon Park Champions Club Hall of Fame.