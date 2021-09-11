AVON PARK — Avon Park Fire Chief Steve Marcy was 26 years old and was on duty working at the Sebring Fire Department 20 years ago when the terrorist attacks occurred.
“I just remember it because we had a TV that stayed on the news all the time out in the bay, in the morning, and I just remember sort of thinking that this is going to change a lot,” Marcy said. “I didn’t even know what that meant at that point.”
At the time, Marcy was getting ready for his own personal change, having already put in his resignation with the Sebring Fire Department to start with the Avon Park Fire Department on Oct. 3, 2001.
“So at that point, it was just one of those weird things that I wasn’t sure what it meant for the future,” he said. He remembers thinking maybe he shouldn’t have left the Sebring job to start another one at that point.
Watching the news, he believed it was the start of an attack, but he did know what was going to happen next or what it meant for life after that, Marcy said.
“I felt I knew at that point it was a life-changing event,” he said. “It seems like there are only one or two of those in people’s lives. The Space Shuttle Challenger explosion was another “life-event memory.”
A lot has changed related to security and how fire and police departments do things, he added.
Avon Park Fire Department Capt. Steve Kempe, who has been with the Avon Park Fire Department more than 32 years, had just gotten off duty and headed home when the attacks started.
He received a phone call from his father informing him of what was going on after the first jet struck one of the twin towers.
Kempe, who was 36 years old at the time, said he turned on the news and was glued to the TV as he watched the second plane hit the other building.
“It was a very chilling feeling seeing that going down,” he said.
When the buildings started coming down, he kept thinking, “there are a lot of firefighters in that building. It really sent chills down your spine on that day. I can remember that.”
It showed that no matter what kind of incident, hazard or danger happens, the firefighters are always going to respond, he said. “We don’t think about anything else, but going in there and doing what we are trained to do.”
Unfortunately, nobody expected the buildings to come down, Kempe said. They were designed to handle an airplane crash.
Back in those days, they set up the command centers in the lobby of buildings because they didn’t expect the buildings to come down, he said.