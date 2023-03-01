LAKE PLACID — The evening before Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins for Christians, 1 million frolicking people dance and parade through Bourbon Street in New Orleans. It started in 17th century Europe with parades and masquerades.
The day before Lent begins is also called Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday. Last Tuesday members of St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid celebrated the evening with a pancake and ice cream sundae dinner. It was a bit quieter than in New Orleans as Rev. Dr. Robin Reed told her congregation as they gathered in the parish hall, “Tomorrow we begin to fast, give alms and reflect. I will put ashes on your foreheads as a reminder that life on earth is short. But tonight we celebrate.”
The word “Shrove” derives from old Middle English word “Shriven.” That refers to the Catholic practice of going to confession on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday to repent from the things you have done wrong during the past year.
On Shrove Tuesday in preparation for Christians fasting for Lent, when simpler fasting type food was required, the day became an ideal time to make pancakes as a means to use up more fattening food like eggs, butter, milk and sugar.
And so, the pancakes literally hopped off the griddle in the St. Francis parish kitchen as each guest received three pancakes and three sausages. They dripped them in butter and maple syrup. Extras were readily available. Parish Senior Warden Robert Dietrich said, “I’ve been doing the pancake dinner for over 15 years and it actually started here over 25 years ago.” That’s a lot of pancakes.
Sam Mancuso mixed the batter while Rhoda Ross, Bill Hodges and Mike Brown flipped the pancakes.
No matter how many pancakes were eaten there was still plenty of room for ice cream sundaes, with a spoonful of caramel or chocolate, a shot of whipped cream, a touch of sprinkles all topped with a cherry. It might take fasting all 40 days of Lent to burn off all the calories consumed in one hour.
The day after, Ash Wednesday, the parishioners gathered in the church to have ashes placed on their foreheads as a reminder that we were “made of dust and to dust we shall return.” Those words were said by Reed as she placed ashes on the foreheads of the each parishioner.
Lent began last Wednesday but delicious memories of Fat Tuesday will linger in the parishioner’s minds and on their hips.