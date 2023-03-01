LAKE PLACID — The evening before Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins for Christians, 1 million frolicking people dance and parade through Bourbon Street in New Orleans. It started in 17th century Europe with parades and masquerades.

The day before Lent begins is also called Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday. Last Tuesday members of St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid celebrated the evening with a pancake and ice cream sundae dinner. It was a bit quieter than in New Orleans as Rev. Dr. Robin Reed told her congregation as they gathered in the parish hall, “Tomorrow we begin to fast, give alms and reflect. I will put ashes on your foreheads as a reminder that life on earth is short. But tonight we celebrate.”

