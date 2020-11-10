SEBRING — Tuesday, Nov. 10 marks the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, which traces its roots back to the early days of the American Revolution.
On Nov. 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress established the “Continental Marines” with the decree, That two battalions of Marines be raised ... to serve for and during the present war with Great Britain and the Colonies [and] that they be distinguished by the names of the First and Second Battalions of Marines.
The first men joined up at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, birthplace of the Corps, enlisting under Commandant Samuel Nicholas. Fast forward to today—with thousands of Marines serving aboard hundreds of ships, aircraft and bases worldwide, the U.S. Marine Corps is a lethal combat force to be feared by our enemies but is also a versatile force that provides rapid deployment for disaster relief efforts, as in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Dorian.
The public is cordially invited to a Marine Corps Birthday Party from 2-4 p.m. today, Nov. 10, at the Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave., at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Roseland Avenue, one mile east of Sebring High School in Sebring. Birthday cake and ice cream will be served to all. Admission to the museum is always free to the public. For information, contact the museum at 863-385-0992.
Come join in the festivities, at the Military Seas Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”