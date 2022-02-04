SEBRING — With downtown Sebring’s growth of new businesses and planned residential developments, is it time for the return of a supermarket in the Community Redevelopment Agency District?
Before retail gravitated to U.S. 27 in the 1960s, there were grocery stores downtown with the last one closing more than 20 years ago – a Thriftway on North Ridgewood Drive, just north of Glenwood Avenue.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez believes it may be the right time for a grocery store or market for the downtown.
She recently asked for suggestions so she could reach out to the businesses about possibly opening a location in downtown Sebring.
“I always try to keep a step ahead and think of what would be a good fit for downtown business development wise,” Vazquez said. With more residents coming, it seems like a market or some kind of small grocery store would be a good fit.
“I just always try to keep things moving. We’ve worked on restaurants, We’ve got residents that are coming in, which is obviously new for the downtown,” she said. “In thinking of what is going to be the next thing to help drive development downtown it just seemed like that would be a good fit.
“I don’t know where, obviously that is going to depend on if I can get somebody interested, what their size is and what their needs are and then trying maybe to play matchmaker.”
Vazquez asked for market and grocery store suggestions on social media and received more than 40 responses.
“It got a little more traction than I anticipated, but it is all good and I appreciate people thinking about downtown and having asperations, some work and some don’t, but you have to start somewhere,” she said. “I figured I would get that conversation started at least and start thinking about what our next thing needs to be.”
The suggestions included: Whole Foods, Sprouts, Bravo, Trader Joes and also smaller family-owned businesses that already have a location in Highlands County or in nearby counties. It was noted that the larger specialty grocery chains would likely choose a location on U.S. 27 should they decide to locate in the city.