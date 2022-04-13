SEBRING — He has been in jail awaiting trial for more than seven years, had more than a half-dozen lawyers, and gone through three judges and at least two prosecutors.
Over the years, he notified the court that he would seek an insanity defense but changed his mind – more than once. In the end, he rejected that defense. After unsuccessfully seeking Stand Your Ground immunity before the court a few years ago, he left the self-defense argument before the jury this week.
On Tuesday, Phillip J. Markland walked free.
A jury of 12 citizens found Markland, 38, not guilty in the first-degree murder of his uncle, Thomas Markland, a decorated Vietnam veteran.
“I give all glory to God,” is all he could say while fighting back tears.
Jurors began deliberating Markland’s fate Tuesday morning following impassioned closing arguments. They arrived at a verdict at about 2 p.m.
Markland shot his Uncle Thomas to death on June 15, 2014 during an argument that left one participant alive. That leaves the jury with three kinds of evidence to ponder: a shaky cell phone video of Philip acting aggressively toward his uncle hours before the shooting, a pair of 911 calls and expert testimony from crime scene analysts.
It is a case in which both men – the surviving Markland after the shooting, and the slain uncle during his 911 call to get an ambulance for his nephew – claimed self defense against the other. Jurors heard detectives describe the position of the uncle’s body by the front door, which prosecutors argued showed the uncle was in a defensive posture when Phillip fired more than two dozen shots from a .22.
Tenth Circuit Medical Examiner Stephen J. Nelson testified last week that 17 of the bullets hit the side of Thomas Markland’s head, indicating his uncle may have been turned away from his nephew while calling 911. The string of kill shots from Phillip Markland’s .22 semiautomatic rifle can be heard during that call. Nelson testified last week that Markland died where he fell.
But Thomas Markland shot Phillip first, hitting him in the eye, which put Phillip in fear of his life, and gave him a right to defend himself, defense lawyers Donna Mae Peterson and Jame Leigh Chalgren told the jury.
Prosecutor John Kromholz, however, introduced evidence that suggested Phillip may have fired a .270 rifle before the uncle shot him in the face, but former detective Michael Knox on Monday told the jury that the .270 may have jammed before more shots could be fired from the gun. Knox also testified that there was no way to say when the gun was picked up and fired, or who fired it.
Kromholz told jurors that Thomas Markland was in a defensive posture, on his cell phone and telling the 911 operator to send an ambulance for the nephew he’d just shot. As his nephew approaches with a gun, Thomas can be heard telling his nephew to “Back off!” and “Stop, get down on the ground!”
“Phillip Markland is guilty of the killing of Thomas J. Markland,” Kromholz told the jury in his closing statement. “Evidence shows that Thomas Markland needed to protect himself. He should have killed Phillip Markland, I know it’s harsh, but the evidence shows that Phillip Markland survived, Thomas J. Markland should have made decisions that kept him alive. On June 15, Phillip Markland is responsible and he should be held responsible.”
Peterson, however, used the same argument that Phillip was in a self-defense posture when he shot his uncle.
“The circumstances surrounding Stand Your Ground is that the danger need not be actual,” Peterson argued to the jury. “In Florida, there is no duty to retreat. Prosecutors say Phillip should have walked out the back door (instead of firing on his uncle). That’s not the law.”
Jesse Voories, a childhood friend of Phillip Markland’s, told the jury that he slept closer to a rifle in his home because of Phillip’s behavior toward his uncle earlier in the evening of the shooting.
Phillip’s brother, Patrick, told jurors that his brother hugged him as he was leaving his house and asked for his forgiveness in advance for something he was about to do, telling his brother that he would know in a short while what that action was.
Phillip also told a detective that he stood to inherit all of his Uncle Thomas’ belongings, the detective testified last week.
On cross examination from Chalgren, Patrick said he had no idea what his brother meant by the statement. On closing, Peterson told the jury that Phillip didn’t want his uncle’s things, that he had a new car at the time and was starting a new job.
However, before leaving town that night, Phillip went to his uncle’s house, where he had been living, and awoke him. Things went south for some reason as Phillip collected his clothes. There are no other witnesses as to what led to the gunfire.
Prosecutors say it’s because Phillip was acting erratic and threatening Thomas in his home to the extent that he had to shoot Phillip, but not kill him. Thomas, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, knew how to finish his nephew off had he wanted to, Kromholz argued. There were unspent bullets in the .22 rifle Thomas used to shoot his nephew, he told the jury.
But Florida’s Stand Your Ground law is explicit when it comes to self-defense and that was at the heart of the case the jury was asked to debate.