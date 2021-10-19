SEBRING — The 2021 Highlander Award for Volunteer of the Year Cindy Marshall literally delivers to help those in the community who are restarting and rebuilding their life after a hardship.
Recently, as part of her volunteer work with the guardian ad litem program, Marshall was trying to get clothing for a little girl.
As part of the Aktion Club, Marshall assists families in need.
Right now there are a lot of needs for families, especially with food, clothing and furniture, she said. The Aktion Club works with the Family Safe House, the Early Steps program, the Healthy Families program with the county and helping a lot of mothers with children.
Marshall’s volunteer work includes Hope Haven Transitional Housing.
Many people are getting notices that their Food Stamps are being drastically cut back so they are really struggling, she said. It is a big crisis in trying to make sure they have enough food on the table.
“I am working with a lot of food banks and places like that to make sure the food gets to the right people who are in desperate need,” Marshall said.
How many volunteer hours does Marshall give in a week?
“I don’t sleep,” she joked. “It’s crazy,” as she went on to explain that now she has been helping a woman who has an autistic son. The father died, so the woman is struggling to do everything without the other parent.
Marshall assisted with their internet connectivity for the boy’s online studies.
She gets calls and never knows what the need is going to be as it could be from food to clothing to furniture.
Where does Marshall get her energy to help in so many ways?
“I don’t know,” she said. “I have always been a high-energy person. Jokingly, my athletes call me the Energizer Bunny.
“It is just a good feeling knowing you are able to help people who are really in a crisis situation.”
Some people think the problems families are facing are not happening in Highlands County, but it is very much here, Marshall said. “I see families all the time living on the street because they just can’t afford things.”
The Aktion Club is a group of adults with disabilities, with a good core of volunteers, who are sponsored by the Kiwanis, she noted. “It teaches them how to give back to their community and help others, which shows the public that just because someone has a disability it doesn’t mean they can’t do something.”
Marshall said she was shocked to be presented with a Highlander Award.
“My reward is watching the faces and seeing the people out there who you touch,” she said.
Marshall’s first passion is the consumers at Ridge Area Arc where she works. She can be seen with her Special STARS athletes whenever sports are in action.