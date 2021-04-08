Ruhit Masih, 73, of Sebring, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of possession of child pornography.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded to Pinterest. Deputies traced the Pinterest account information to an IP address in Sebring. Through warrants from Comcast for the IP address and Google for the email address tied to the Pinterest account, deputies confirmed the name and address of Masih, according to reports.
Google records show that there was a large amount of internet search traffic associated with Masih’s Google account including numerous searches that used the terms “preteen,” “young” and “nude.” Mahih denied ever viewing child pornography and when asked if he had ever downloaded child pornography he told deputies, “I don’t think so,” reports said.
Deputies located two images of child pornography on Masih’s laptop, the same two images that had been uploaded to Pinterest. Masih told deputies that he had not viewed nor uploaded any child pornography and that he may have been “hacked.” A search of the computer confirmed several of the searches provided by Google in the search warrant as well as logins to Pinterest, according to reports.
Masih was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $10,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.