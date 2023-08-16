Russia Explosion

In this image provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a rescuer works at a place of an explosion on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

 MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS PRESS SERVICE via AP

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 35 people and injured scores more, Russian officials said Tuesday.

Russia’s Health Ministry said 115 people were injured in the blast and subsequent fire, and 35 of them died, including three children.

Recommended for you