SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers offer a free event on the third Saturday in November annually. This year the “Let it Grow” Plant Festival and Sale will be on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center in Sebring. It’s a family-friendly, fun time and an opportunity to pick up some of those hostess gifts for Thanksgiving, or Christmas presents for the gardeners in your life. It’s also a chance to meet the Master Gardeners and learn about new plants.
There will be gardening and craft vendors, food, music, make-and-take plant classes, a raffle, silent auction, and door prizes awarded hourly. Naturally, the large and varied collection of Master Gardener plants will be available for sale. We had damage to our plant nursery from Hurricane Ian, but our efforts to protect the plants paid off: fortunately, most of our plants survived. There will be plenty of interesting plants for shoppers to choose from.