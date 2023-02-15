Pentas

We will be selling red Egyptian starflowers (Pentas) at the sale. They are considered one of the best plants to attract butterflies and pollinators.

 COURTESY/DAVID AUSTIN

SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers will offer a spring plant sale on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center in Sebring. It’s also a chance to meet the Master Gardeners and learn about new plants.

We had a very successful Plant Sale and Festival in November, but we still have nice plants left over. A large and varied collection of Master Gardener plants will be available for sale.

