SEBRING — Math textbooks and resources have arrived for some grade levels, but the School District is still waiting for books for some secondary classes.
Statewide this was the year for new math textbooks and, at the state level, many textbooks were rejected due to references to Critical Race Theory, Common Core and Social Emotional Learning in mathematics.
While the district had ordered its new math textbooks, most were not on hand when school started and the district has been working to get the textbooks while providing resources for teachers and students.
At a recent School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said there have been a lot of questions about the math curriculum.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Carey Conner and Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Danielle Erwin have worked hard to get the online resources for the teachers to copy materials all the way through October.
Conner said, “Great news, all [elementary] schools have received their books, so that is a celebration.”
The deliveries started Sept. 16 and by Sept. 19 all schools had received their shipments, she said.
But, just like with any textbook, there are a couple of things that are on backorder, Conner said. They all have teacher’s editions and print materials for students in hand. They have had teacher’s editions and access to resources for students for several weeks.
“I am very thankful for the elementary coaches, they have worked hand-in-hand with me to try to support teachers through this unfortunate process,” she said. From the beginning, she said, several of them spent many hours snipping things from the teacher’s edition, snipping resources from the PowerPoints so teachers would have presentation methods for the students.
They ran copies for them to cover through October when the school book depository could not provide a definite date for the delivery of the textbooks, Conner said. “But, we are excited to say that everything is here.”
They will continue to call the school book depository about the backordered materials, she added
Erwin said at the secondary level, online access is up and running for the student and teacher editions of the textbooks, but they are behind getting some textbooks to the students, which is a book depository issue.
They are on the phone at least twice a week trying to get the status on it, she said. “So there are things that we are waiting on, where even though it was purchased, we are still at their [book depository] mercy.”