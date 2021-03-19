SEBRING — The City Council approved a pickleball club’s request to build eight courts at the Max Long Recreation Complex at the club’s expense.
At the Dec. 15 council meeting, Dave Smith, president of a Highlands County pickleball group, requested placement of the the pickleball courts at Max Long Recreation Complex just east of the soccer fields, the council agenda noted. Due to potential parking and resident concerns, council was not comfortable with the selected location.
The pickleball group had plans for eight courts with adequate funding for the estimated construction cost of $100,000.
“Building eight courts will offer the capability to sponsor major tournaments each year, giving Sebring the prestige and out-of-town visitors that we hope would be everyone’s goal,” Smith stated in his original proposal.
Since the Dec. 15 meeting, Smith met with each councilmember individually and recommended building the courts near the Max Long Complex entrance off of Westminster Road.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council approved the location for the eight pickleball courts, but did not approve of any funding from the city going to the project.
According to the pickleball club’s proposal, all day-to-day management of the facility will be done by the club. Fees, collections, advertising, will all be held within the club. As a non-profit, the club nor it’s officers can withdraw funds for personal gain – they can only be used to improve the venue.