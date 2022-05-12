Mayor thanks Worley for serving Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID – Mayor John Holbrook honored former Town Council Member Debra Worley for her 18 years of service on the council at last Monday night’s council meeting.
Worley, a local real estate agent, urged the council to create a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) for the town, which takes a monthly fee from businesses to create a pool of money to improve sidewalks and other infrastructure. Other towns, such as Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, and other Florida towns use the funding model.
It took some convincing, Holbrook said.
“I want to thank Debra for all the years she served this town, the main one being the CRA,” Holbrook said after calling Worley up to the front of the council meeting for the surprise recognition. “It took her many years for this council to go along, but she stayed with it and the agency is operating as it should.”
The CRA – whose creation in Lake Placid was first proposed by Worley in December 2011 – has funded many infrastructure projects.
The CRA funded such projects as the new sidewalk along Waldo Aliff Avenue behind the Lake Placid High School football field, new curbing and swales at the Lake Placid Women’s Club, and other projects.
“It’s about being proud of all our sidewalks, which we did through the CRA, and participation with the county and the state,” Town Administrator Phil Williams said last year. “The CRA exists to provide infrastructure to serve our businesses.”
Holbrook also honored Worley for her years-long effort to improve water quality in the area’s recreational lakes.
“Debra is a champion of community redevelopment and saving our lakes,” Holbrook said. “She's no longer on the council, but we hope she will continue to provide us with her expertise and knowledge.”
The mayor presented Worley with a plaque as the audience cheered and thanked her.