School Board Attorney John McClure

From left: School Board Attorney John McClure receives a plaque for his 22 years of service with the School District from Superintendent Brenda Longshore.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBIRNG — Superintendent Brenda Longshore recognized School Board Attorney John McClure for his longtime service to the District.

“We wanted to just celebrate you tonight, 22 years sitting right there doing such a marvelous job,” Longshore said at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

