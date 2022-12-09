SEBIRNG — Superintendent Brenda Longshore recognized School Board Attorney John McClure for his longtime service to the District.
“We wanted to just celebrate you tonight, 22 years sitting right there doing such a marvelous job,” Longshore said at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
She was reflecting about how many board members there have been over the course of his time with the District. There have been 15 board members and two superintendents.
“We are just so thankful for you. You have seen many changes over your 22 years,” Longshore said. “I think we have increased 1,500 students, about 300 teachers and zillions of policies and procedures and new laws.
“You were always accessible, doesn’t matter if I phone Mr. McClure at midnight or 4 o’clock in the morning, he takes my calls and I know he takes the calls from the Board members. We have such great trust for you, Mr. McClure. You are not only our attorney, but you are certainly a good, good friend.”
Longshore presented McClure with a plaque.
McClure said he wasn’t prepared for the moment that caught him completely off-guard.
“I have worked for a number of Board members; I have worked for a number of superintendents, actually there were three, Mr. [Richard] Farmer, was here when I first came,” he said. And, McClure worked with a great number of the public as well.
“I have truly enjoyed every moment of this job,” McClure said. “It has been a real pleasure for me. There have been challenges. Yes, I haven’t always been happy, but at the same time it has really been a very rewarding position for me.
Speaking to incoming School Board Attorney Shannon Nash, McClure said, “You have my greatest empathy and sympathy Miss Nash for the future matters to come.”
Education law has changed a great deal since he first came into office, McClure said. The Legislature has taken a very active role in education that started about halfway through his tenure and has changed a lot about education law.
“I love a challenge; I love to work through things. I like to do the right thing; I think that is very important,” McClure said. “I feel that being the School Board attorney, I have been entrusted with maintaining the course to make sure our kids are properly educated and taken care of. To me, that is what this whole thing is about. That is why we are here – is our children.”
McClure called his tenure with the School Board “a good run”. He said it is time to go home now where he has other things to do ... like playing more banjo and fiddle, do woodworking things and enjoy life for a little bit.