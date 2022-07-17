SEBRING — School Board of Highlands County attorney John McClure informed the School Board that after serving the district for 22 years he will be retiring at the end of the year.
In his closing comments at the end of a recent School Board meeting, McClure said, “It is July and I am giving you six months notice that I am not going to renew my contract next year. I am sure this is no big surprise to anybody considering my age and whatever else.
“I will be 75 in March and it is time to just say thank you for the great run, but we need to move on.”
Selecting a new attorney could be a lengthy process, could be a short process, he said. You may want to decide after the School Board election in August, with two contested seats, to make a final decision about the board attorney position.
“If you wish to select local counsel, you may do so,” McClure said. “This is not a position where you have to advertise for low bid or anything like that. You are able to select the person that you want.”
Price is a consideration, but he doesn’t believe anyone local would charge what he considers “out of the market,” he said.
If the School Board advertised for a full-time general counsel for the district, McClure said, there would be a number of applicants. He noted there are no local Board Certified attorneys, so if that was a requirement the applicants would be from out of town.
It is possible someone would accept the position and would like living here, but he believes it is more likely someone will stay for awhile to get it on their resume and then move on.
In a letter to the School Board, McClure said, “I certainly am willing to continue to represent the Board’s interest until new counsel can be selected, and to work closely with that counsel to conduct a proper turnover so that the representation can continue seamlessly, even if such representation extends into the following year.
“I expect that the new counsel will need to become familiar with how the School Board operates and to participate in various expulsion hearings and Board hearings before they are comfortable.”
He said it has been a pleasure to assist the Board in its quest to provide quality educational services to the students of Highlands County.
“As a graduate of Avon Park High School, Class of 1966, it has been a special privilege for me,” McClure said.