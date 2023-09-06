Senate McConnell

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at the Madison Event Center, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Covington, Ky. McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter during the event on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington.

 LIZ DUFOUR/THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show “no evidence” of being a stroke or seizure disorder, the Capitol physician said in a letter on Tuesday, offering little further explanation for the apparent freeze-ups that have drawn concerns about the 81-year-old’s situation.

McConnell’s office released the letter from attending physician Brian P. Monahan as the Senate returns from an extended summer break and questions mount over the long-serving Republican leader’s health. The GOP leader froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question, the second such episode in a month.

