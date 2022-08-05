SEBRING — The Highlands County NAACP will host its 11th Annual Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held in Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Two award ceremonies will take place during the Freedom Fund Gala: the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award and the Frances Jean Summers Scholarships Award.

Each year the Gwen Sanders-Hill Award is given to a Highlands County resident in recognition of their outstanding service to the community. Named after Gwen Sanders-Hill, who during her lifetime devoted more than 34 years to teaching in the Highlands County school system. Sanders-Hill also served her community through three terms on the Avon Park City Council, as well as The School Board of Highlands County. Sanders-Hill was also a member of many civic organizations and earned many awards for her service to our community.

