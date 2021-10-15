AVON PARK — City Council candidate Brittany McGuire is a third-generation business owner in Avon Park with a focus on the city’s future.
McGuire has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in educational leadership from American College of Education, Indianapolis, Indiana.
McGuire is the co-owner and director of Parkview Pre-K & Prep Academy in Avon Park, a family-operated, private preschool, elementary, middle, and high school.
McGuire notes that she has dedicated the past 15 years to educating the children and youth in Avon Park and surrounding communities and involved in ministry in the local community for 18 years with Life & Praise Ministries.
She has been married to her best friend, Erik McGuire, for 15 years, she said, and is a mom to their four “amazing” children.
“Being on the Avon Park City Council would give me an opportunity to give back to the community that my family has called home for the past three generations” McGuire said. “I would love to play a vital role in helping Avon Park become a community that is rooted in a strong foundation while maintaining a perpetual movement toward new growth and prosperity.”
As a council member, she would be dedicated to encouraging and facilitating new business growth and committed to representing the citizens of Avon Park with integrity and honesty, McGuire said.
She is, “driven to create a cohesive unit of individuals and entities that is necessary for a strong, long-term plan for fiscal success and focused on restoring beauty to Avon Park through effective code enforcement.”
McGuire is a sister of Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said their are no issues with siblings being on the same council. He noted there have been some instances of a husband and wife serving on the same council in Florida.
They would still have to abide by the Sunshine Law concerning city matters.