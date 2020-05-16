LAKE PLACID — Officers from the Lake Placid Police Department arrested Joshua Thomas McKeithan, 20, of Lake Placid, on Wednesday after receiving complaints that McKeithan was threatening violence against his coworkers and pulled a firearm on one of them.
Officers arrived at Publix in Lake Placid and spoke the store manager who told them that he had received multiple complaints concerning McKeithan threatening another employee, according to reports.
The victim told officers that about two weeks prior, McKeithan walked into the break room upset with a manager. The victim said that McKeithan was upset over being given orders by this person and that he (McKeithan) “would shoot the whole place up.” The victim also recounted a separate incident last week in which McKeithan was in a confrontation with a different employee. The victim said that during the confrontation, McKeithan lifted his shirt and the victim was able to see a gun in McKeithan’s waistband, reports said.
The victim then told officers that while at work early in the week, McKeithan was sitting in his car before his shift. When the victim approached McKeithan to talk to him, McKeithan pointed a gun at the victim. Officers also received a statement from another employee who observed McKeithan “making comments about shooting people in the store,” reports said.
McKeithan was arrested and charged with one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.