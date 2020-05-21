LAKE PLACID — Joshua Thomas McKeithan, 20, of Lake Placid, was arrested early Wednesday morning on additional charges related to a weapon’s charge from earlier this month.
Lake Placid Police Department arrested McKeithan on Wednesday, May 13 after receiving reports that he had pointed a firearm at another person while in the Publix parking lot. Multiple complaints were received that McKeithan had threatened violence his coworkers along with pulling the firearm in the parking lot.
McKeithan was charged at the time with one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
According to reports, LPPD identified additional victims in the case. One victim told LPPD that McKeithan had entered the Publix store on a different occasion with a firearm, which he took out and pointed at another employee in the break room. McKeithan pulled the trigger but the firearm was unloaded, reports said.
McKeithan was taken into custody and charged with another count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony illegally carrying a concealed weapon, reports said.
McKeithan is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond until his appearance in front of a judge.