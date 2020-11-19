SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Izailyah Lamar McSwain, 20, of Sebring, related to a shooting incident that occurred in the Highlands Homes area of Sebring on Oct. 11. During the investigation, it was learned that there were three suspects in a silver Nissan Altima involved in the shooting, according to reports.
Officers from the Sebring Police Department investigating the shooting located the vehicle involved on Oct. 12 and a search of the residence located three firearms. One of the firearms matched the handgun that McSwain was seen firing out of the car window on surveillance video, reports said.
During a review of video and photographs taken from another suspect’s cell phone, deputies found multiple videos taken from inside the vehicle. On these videos, deputies were able to identify all three occupants including McSwain who was on video shooting a handgun that matched one of the weapons found at the residence, according to reports.
McSwain was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon and is being held in the Highlands County Jail on $10,000 bond.