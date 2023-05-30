Green Shipping

A docked container ship is seen at the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, April 28, 2023. A year ago, Los Angeles and Shanghai formed a partnership to create a green shipping corridor that would become a showcase for slashing planet-warming carbon emissions from the shipping industry, which produces about 3% of the world’s total. The container shipping route is among the world’s busiest.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO

It’s among the world’s busiest container shipping routes — a stream of vessels packed with furniture, automobiles, clothing and other goods, traversing the Pacific between Los Angeles and Shanghai.

If plans succeed, this corridor will become a showcase for slashing planet-warming carbon emissions from the shipping industry, which produces nearly 3% of the world’s total. That’s less than from cars, trucks, rail or aviation but still a lot — and it’s rising.

Recommended for you