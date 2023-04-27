Biden US South Korea

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 SUSAN WALSH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army corporal killed during the Korean War and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor have been identified 73 years after he was declared missing, President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a welcome ceremony at the White House for South Korea’s president.

Luther H. Story of Buena Vista, Georgia, was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950 — wounded and fighting off North Korean attacks so his fellow soldiers could get to safety. U.S. officials said that Story “fearlessly stood in the middle of the road, throwing grenades” into a truck as his squad escaped.

