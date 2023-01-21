Randy Fine

House Health & Human Services Chairman Randy Fine says disenrolling ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries can free up money for other needs.

 COLIN HACKLEY via NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — After Medicaid enrollment soared during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million Floridians likely will drop off the health-care program in 2023.

Changes will start taking effect in April and end Medicaid coverage for people who are determined to be ineligible, which could have major implications for the health-care system and the state budget.

