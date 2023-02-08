TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge has rejected challenges by two health-care groups to the way state Medicaid officials have carried out a requirement that “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

Judge Robert Cohen on Monday issued a 26-page decision that backed the state Agency for Health Care Administration in the challenges filed by the Florida Assisted Living Association and the Florida Ambulance Association. The groups also are pursuing a separate case in Leon County circuit court.

