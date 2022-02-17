SEBRING — It was one of the most repugnant situations a grandmother has to face: the sexual molestation of a grandchild.
On Monday, Daniel Meekins, who told police he showered with the victim, pleaded no contest before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to a charge that he also molested the victim sexually.
The plea deal Meekins made with prosecutors calls for him to be sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 30 years of probation. However, his sentencing isn’t until March 25, which gives prosecutors time to perform a presentence investigation, which a judge will use to determine his final sentence. The judge also ordered a competency report before that date.
The victim’s grandmother told Estrada that the victim has been reliving the crimes ever since the incident and Meekins’ subsequent arrest in 2018.
“This case, as you know, is now over 1,200 days old,” she told Estrada in October. “I live with this child, who is in therapy at the minimum of five days a week, six days a week, to include Sundays. (The victim) deserves more, your honor, please.”
After hearing her heartfelt appeal that day, prosecutor Courtney Ann Lenhart and Meekins’ attorney agreed to sit down together and find ways to move the case forward more quickly. Apparently that is what happened.
Alan Peter Zaloum, Meekins’ live-in boyfriend, also was charged in the victim’s molestation. His case continues. He is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old, as well as lewd and lascivious exhibition. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Zaloum has recently run through a list of defense lawyers: Attorney Jennifer Powell withdrew as his lawyer in August; Eneid Bono withdrew from his case on Jan. 21; the public defender claimed a conflict of interest and dropped him on Jan. 26; the regional conflict office picked him up after that, but the conflict counsel dropped him on Feb. 3.
Defense attorney Robin Stevenson just picked up Zaloum’s case so he’ll have to bring himself up to speed on witness depositions, evidence and other aspects of the case.
Zaloum’s next court appearance is this morning in circuit court.