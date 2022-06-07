Meekins will have to pay for victim's healthcare

SEBRING — When a judge sentenced child molester Daniel Meekins to 30 years in prison on March 25, it set a lot of things in motion.
Meekins must also pay restitution to the child he damaged, including any money paid toward his physical recovery, mental health counseling, and other medical care. However, that amount is not known at sentencing; the courts have 60 days to determine what Meekins owes the child in monetary damages.
Restitution was to be announced during a Wednesday restitution hearing for the sexual predator, but it was postponed until later in June.
Some of what Meekins owes is known, however. In the March order for restitution, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada included restitution from another case in which Meekins was found guilty for defrauding a person over 65 years of age. That figure is $8,785.25 and it is owed to a man from whom Meekins stole money.
In the sexual predator case, Meekins also must pay a $5,000 fine as well as court costs and investigative costs. He is also required to pay for psychological counseling of his own, as well as drug testing costs, and other costs.
Estrada, who sentenced Meekins, also signed an order designating him a sexual predator, a brand that will follow him for the rest of his life.
Once he gets out, Meekins will be 75 years old and still have to serve 30 years of probation, which means he’ll have to register every address, vehicle, job, email address, internet identifier and other personal information correctly every month. If he makes one mistake, he’ll be arrested and brought back to jail to stand trial on a violation of probation charge. He also can be sentenced to five years for every registration mistake.
Because his victim was under 12, Meekins won’t be allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, child care facility, park, playground or other location where children congregate. Nor will he be allowed to work or volunteer at pet stores, theme parks, malls, zoos, schools, organizations, youth groups or other such facilities.
The young victim’s relatives have also civilly sued the adoption agency that recommended Meekins as an adoptive father, the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, Inc. The organization missed signs of sexual trauma in the boy, who had been living with Meekins for some time before Meekins sought to adopt the child. The young boy’s family took their case to Justice for Kids, a legal nonprofit seeking damages in the boy’s name.