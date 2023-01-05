Mega Millions Jackpot

Play stubs are displayed at the lottery counter at Broad Street Liquors, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Timonium, Md. An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18.

