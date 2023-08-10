Lottery Jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing of $1.55 billion, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. There now have been 31 straight drawings without a big jackpot winner.

NEPTUNE BEACH (AP) — A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.

