Memorial cook-out
SEBRING — Today, May 27 starting at noon, the Family Extended Care facility (formerly known as Crown Point) is holding a cook-out in honor of Memorial Day. The event is for residents of the assisted living facility and the general public is invited. Location is 5005 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd.
Spring Lake “Soldiers Cross”
SEBRING — During the upcoming 3-day Memorial weekend, Veterans at Country Club Villas in Spring Lake will be erecting a ”Soldiers Cross” Memorial honoring all departed veterans. The Memorial will be located at the entrance to Country Club Villas on Duane Palmer Blvd and flanked by a field of American flags and service flags for each military branch as well as POW/MIA flag.
The Memorial will be available during daylight hours and was made possible by residents and veterans living in the Spring Lake community. The boots and helmet are authentic, however the rifle is fashioned from wood donated by a local hardware/home store and carved by a local woodworker using an M1 as a pattern while other residents contributed parts for the rifle. The dog tags were cut from a soup can and the chain from a light pull.
In addition, the field of American Flags will be placed during the July 4th weekend and the military service flags and field of American Flags will be flown on Veterans Day.
Southside Veteran’s Garden
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee are observing Memorial Day on Monday May 30, 2022. We are inviting all Veterans to attend this special event, which will be held at Southside Vereran’s Garden, at the intersection of South Calvin Porter Avenue and South Verona Avenue in Avon Park, Fla. The time is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, giveaways, food and drinks. Come out and join in the fellowship with veterans.
American Legion Post 69
AVON PARK — A Memorial Day service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the American Legion Post 69, 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase after the service.
Sebring Hills Association
SEBRING — Monday, May 30, Sebring Hills Association is celebrating with a Memorial Day Event from noon to 3 p.m. Hot dogs & hamburgers, beans, and drinks will be provided by the association. BYOB and a side dish. Please contact the association at 863-458-0867 to RSVP. Donations will be accepted. Location is the clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Military Sea Services Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum will hold a remembrance ceremony to mark Memorial Day on May 30 at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. Following the ceremony, a cake cutting and free guided tours will be offered to the public. The museum is located at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues, about a mile east of Sebring High School. For more information, contact the museum at 863-385-0992.
The Military Sea Services Museum is dedicated to preserving and maintaining the customs and traditions of the three military sea services: the United States Navy, the United States Marine Corps and the United States Coast Guard. The museum is a 501 (c)(3) entity and is staffed entirely by volunteers.