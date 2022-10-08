There will be a memorial service for PCSO Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. at Victory Church at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland.
There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church immediately following the church service. Law enforcement honors outside the church will include a helicopter flyover, taps, bagpipe, three-shot volley, etc.
Traffic will be heavy on Griffin Road, Kathleen Road, and U.S. 98 North before and after the service.
Victory Church has offered to live-stream the service on their Facebook page and website, which will also be shared live on the PCSO Facebook page and PCSO website. The law enforcement honors outside the church will also be live-streamed on the PCSO Facebook page.
Lane was shot and died in the line of duty on Tuesday, Oct. 4, during a deputy-involved shooting while serving an outstanding felony warrant in Polk City.
Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46, has been charged with felony second degree murder among other charges. Deputies also arrested two convicted felons who lived in the Polk City residence – Donald Mathis, 72, and Joseph Larry Albritton Jr., 55 – for three counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., in memory of Deputy Lane. Please visit polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To PSCI in lieu of flowers in memory of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the Lane family may do so through Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. Visit polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To the Family of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”
Donations can also be made by check, and mailed to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, c/o Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880.