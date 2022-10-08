There will be a memorial service for PCSO Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. at Victory Church at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland.

There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church immediately following the church service. Law enforcement honors outside the church will include a helicopter flyover, taps, bagpipe, three-shot volley, etc.

Recommended for you