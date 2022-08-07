LAKE WALES — The Lake Wales Police Department, the law enforcement families, and the community will bid a final goodbye to K-9 Officer Max at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at HighPoint Church, 4025 N. Scenic Highway in Lake Wales.
There will be no viewing or graveside service. Max has been cremated and will remain with his partner and family.
Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church immediately following the service.
Law enforcement honors outside the church will include: playing of Taps, “Amazing Grace” with bagpipes, End of Watch radio call delivered by Communications and Officer Joyner escorting K-9 Officer Max from foyer through local law enforcement officers, and the conclusion of service and dismissal.
HighPoint Church has offered to live-stream the service on their Facebook page, which will also be shared live on the LWPD Facebook page. LWPD will live-stream the law enforcement honors outside the church on the LWPD Facebook page.
In response to the public outpouring of support, those who wish to make a donation to the Lake Wales Police Department K-9 Unit can send a check payable to “City of Lake Wales” with “K-9 Unit Donation” in the memo line. Mail or deliver to: Lake Wales Police Department, 133 E. Tillman Ave., Lake Wales, FL 33853.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Lake Wales Police Department K-9 Unit.
Heavy traffic is expected on Scenic Highway, Chalet Suzanne Road and Masterpiece Road before and after the service.