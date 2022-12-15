Sebring City Council

From left: Sebring City Council President Tom Dettman, City Attorney Bob Swain, Councilman Mark Stewart and Councilwoman Terry Mendel at a recent council meeting where Mendel again expressed concerns about the Community Redevelopment Agency.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — At a recent City Council meeting, Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she is still concerned about council’s relationship with the CRA and what she believes is a lack of accountability.

After talking with “a lot” of lawyers, in state and out of state, she said there are a lot of concerns about CRAs across the nation.

