SEBRING — At a recent City Council meeting, Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she is still concerned about council’s relationship with the CRA and what she believes is a lack of accountability.
After talking with “a lot” of lawyers, in state and out of state, she said there are a lot of concerns about CRAs across the nation.
The Liberty National lawyer group has been advising her, Mendel said. One of the issues is when there was the burlesque performance and there was a violation of the City Ordinance, but the city said there was nothing that could be done about it.
“But, according to lawyers I have talked to and the lawyer, Richard Mass, the City of Sebring retains authority over the Community Redevelopment Agency to grant final approval to CRA redevelopment plans, in addition the City of Sebring has the authority to enforce violations of criminal law and other violations like indecent exposure in a private establishment.
“So I just wanted to clarify that our city has the right to enforce a violation of our ordinance,” she said.
Police Chief Karl Hoglund said, as a city, a charging document was filed, a referral of criminal charges went to the State Attorney’s Office in Highlands County. The State Attorney, who would prosecute that case on behalf of the city, declined to prosecute.
The State Attorney opted not to pursue that case criminally, he said. From an accountability standpoint, the city did everything it should have done for the referral of those charges, Hoglund told council.
Mendel disagreed.
Mendel maintained that the city didn’t enforce the ordinance, while Hoglund stressed that the city did everything it could.
Mendel then spoke of the CRA’s disposition of the buildings that it owns, stating that the CRA shutout interested parties from outside the area concerning The Salvation Army building and the old Roanoke.
She wanted to readdress the two main proposals for the Roanoke Building on the Circle. In a side-by-side review of the proposals, she said, there is no comparison with the proposal from the Chicago-area group being superior with their resources to develop the property compared to the Cadzow’s proposal.
The Cadzow’s purchased the Faded restaurant, which was already a successful business and a few years later they got CRA money for their air conditioner, which was a substantial amount of money, Mendel said. She questioned why the Chicago proposal was turned down.
“I think it is a very poor business decision,” she said. “The City Council definitely has responsibility over the CRA to see that they are taking care of taxpayer money correctly. I don’t think in a lot of cases this is being done.”
Mayor John Shoop said this conversation has happened 10 times before.
He pointed out that the lady from Chicago complained to council about what happened. He said the CRA has the ability to pick and choose who they want in the location on the merits of what the CRA believes is best for the city. The City Council asked the woman from Chicago if she wanted to rebid on the property and she said “no,” she was done with Sebring.
“I don’t think you understand what these people are putting into these buildings,” he said.
Shoop asked what is the councilmembers’ responsibilities in contacting outside attorneys? “If you are acting on behalf of the city that confuses me that you don’t go through our attorney.
“You contacted outside attorneys that don’t follow what the city is doing. I don’t think it is right.”
Mendel said, “After seeing who [Cadzows] got the contract for the Roanoke Building, I have a lot of questions – why would the CRA do that when the other party had much more resources?”
Councilman Roland Bishop said it was because the Cadzows have shown proven success.
Councilman Mark Stewart said, “It almost sounds like you have a vendetta against them [Cadzows].”
Mendel denied any such vendetta.
She said the only thing she does not like is sexually explicit shows. “To think they are going to be on our Circle is heartbreaking to me,” she said.
She also told councilmembers she does not feel the city is business friendly to outside people.
Shoop said that was such a general statement and disagreed.
“You are so focused on a topic that you can’t see outside of anything and you apply it to the whole city,” he said to Mendel. “You are totally wrong.”
Stewart said the subject has been discussed by council before and called the recent conversation “a rehash.”
Mendel said she simply wanted to go on the record with it.