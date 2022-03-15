SEBRING — Sebring councilmember-elect Terry Mendel has resigned as a board member of the Sebring Historical Society to avoid any conflict of interest issues.
Prior to the City Council election last week, Mendel voiced her desire to preserve Sebring’s history and questioned the waterfront redevelopment plan, which at some point could displace the Historical Society from the historic Weigel House and Clovelly House, which are at the edge, but within the redevelopment concept.
“After consulting with legal, I decided to resign from my position on the board of directors for The Sebring Historical Society to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interests,” Mendel stated in a text to Highlands News-Sun. She gave her letter of resignation to Historical Society Board Member Bobby Lee on Thursday evening.
Earlier in the week, responding to Highlands News-Sun‘s question on the state’s conflict of interest ethics laws, City Attorney Bob Swaine said Wednesday the conflict of interest laws apply when a councilmember has a business interest or financial gain from a matter before the council but, that wouldn’t apply here because the Historical Society is a non-profit entity. Swaine added that he would look into it.
Mendel and Roland Bishop will be sworn into office at 9:30 a.m. on April 1 at the City Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
Pollard said Wednesday, “I think it is wonderful to have someone new on the City Council with some new ideas and also a lady. I think it is wonderful to add a lady up there and I know her heart is right and she has a desire to do things right in Sebring.”
Highlands News-Sun asked Pollard about the Historical Society’s hopes to remain in the historic Weigle House and Clovelly House as the Community Redevelopment Agency moves forward with the redevelopment of the waterfront. The Weigle House (yellow house) has been earmarked for the location of an outfitter with lakeside/water related rentals.
“We feel confident that we are going to be here for a period of time,” he said. “We don’t have a contract with the city yet. They could come and say at the end of this 30 days ‘you are out,’ but I haven’t seen any real indication that the City Council wants to put us out and they don’t have any immediate plans for this [Weigle] house.
“We hope we will be here. I would like to be here as long as the house is here.”
The Weigle House had belonged to Charles Weigle, who was an early 20th-century evangelist. Weigle was a friend of Sebring’s founder, George Sebring, whose home was next door where the library’s parking lot is located now.