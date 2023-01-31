SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party welcomes back Sebring City Councilwoman Terry Mendel as the special guest speaker Tuesday evening. She is the newest Sebring city council member. Mendel ran for the council in the municipal election last year in opposition to an announced “waterfront district” program. The plans would have fundamentally transformed the Alan Altvader Cultural Complex on the shores of Lake Jackson.
Since her election, the project has been scaled back, and remains in flux as the council discusses funding and public input on what might or might not happen to the landmark cultural center.