SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will welcome Terry Mendel as its special guest speaker Tuesday evening. She is the newest Sebring City Council member, and for her, it has been a trial by fire. Mendel ran for council in the March election in opposition to an announced “Waterfront District” program. The plans would have fundamentally transformed the Allen Altvater Cultural Complex on the shores of Lake Jackson.
That project also could have resulted in the demolition of the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
Since her election, the project has been scaled back, and remains in flux as the council discusses funding and public input on what might or might not happen to the landmark cultural center.
Moreover, Mendel says her eyes have been opened to many municipal activities and practices in the City on The Circle, and will be sharing some of her revelations with the group.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.