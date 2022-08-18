SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department has referred City Councilwoman Terry Mendel’s evidence from the June 5 burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden to the State Attorney’s Office.
At Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, Police Chief Karl Hoglund said he met with Mendel who provided photographic evidence that was taken during the photo op period after the show at Fade Bistro.
In a review of that photographic evidence and video it was determined there was a technical violation of the ordinance in that the clothing attire did reveal someone’s derriere, he said.
“We referred the case to the State Attorney’s Office,” Hoglund said. They are reviewing the ordinance and the photographs and making a determination from a prosecutorial position as to whether or not they are going to file misdemeanor charges for the violations.
He is expecting an answer sometime this week.
Mendel’s photo shows a performer with a bare backside.
Council President (and former police chief of Sebring) Tom Dettman said it would be a second-degree misdemeanor, which is “about a hair or two above sliding through a stop sign or running a red light. It is very discretional on the part of the police officers.”
A police officer can witness a misdemeanor, especially a second-degree misdemeanor, which is the lowest misdemeanor on the Florida State Statutes, and decide not to make an arrest and inform the person that they are technically in violation of the ordinance and the next time the officer sees it they will take action, he said.
The police officer who was at the Faded Bistro that evening didn’t happen to see what was photographed, which is why council clarified that there was no violation observed that evening, Dettman said.
“I hate to say this, I don’t even know why we are making such a big deal out of this to be perfectly honest with you,” he said, which prompted applause from the public in the council chambers.
“Enough is enough, we need to get back to the business of running this City,” Dettman said. Instead, he suggested council members concern themselves with making decisions like witnessed on the meeting’s agenda that impact the future of the city.
“I understand that is how you feel about that particular subject matter, but I don’t think it belongs in here,” he said to Mendel.
Mendel said she doesn’t like causing these problems and if she wasn’t on the City Council she would say “oh well,” whatever they do is fine. She said it is difficult for her to figure out the right way to go.
After she heard from Hoglund that it was a violation, she waited a little while and got counsel and felt it was the right thing to do since it is a violation.