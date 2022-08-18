SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department has referred City Councilwoman Terry Mendel’s evidence from the June 5 burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden to the State Attorney’s Office.

At Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, Police Chief Karl Hoglund said he met with Mendel who provided photographic evidence that was taken during the photo op period after the show at Fade Bistro.

