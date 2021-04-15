SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore provided the Highlands Tea Party with an update on the Highlands County Mentor Program, which has opportunities for adults to mentor students at all grade levels at all campuses.
When she first took office as superintendent in 2016, Longshore said, she believed establishing a mentoring program was an initiative that was very important.
“Coming up through the education system as a substitute and teacher and working as an administrator for a number of years, I could see how important it was for our students to have someone who would invest in them,” she said.
It is an opportunity to sit down with a child, listen to a child and support that child during that treasured time, Longshore said. The initiative started with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office participating and then other community groups.
They started with about 85 mentors, which grew to 110, she said. But, the pandemic led to a drop in participation so they currently have 85 mentors again.
Students who are paired with a mentor showed improvement in their grades, Longshore said. Also, their attendance improved, especially on the days they would be meeting their mentor.
“They just love having someone sit down and spend some time with them,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what degrees you have. It doesn’t matter what you have done for a living.
“What matters is spending time with a child one-on-one and just listening to them. We have so many kids who are struggling in our schools and through all of this COVID pandemic they come with more baggage than ever when they come every day and it just makes such a huge difference.”
Debbie Albritton, who coordinates the mentor program, said working as a substitute teacher she saw first-hand that many children didn’t have someone who would come to school occasionally to have lunch with them or check to see how they were doing.
“So it became my passion to see that I get as many children paired with someone as possible, because who doesn’t need someone in their life that is a cheerleader for them?” she said.
She pairs each mentor with a child of similar interests so they can have conversations, Albritton said.
Mentors choose the school and grade level where they would like to mentor a student.
Mentors meet one day per week with their student during lunch time, each visit lasts about 30 minutes long.
Students with a mentor are 55% more likely to enroll in college and 78% more likely to volunteer on a regular basis than those without a mentor, according to study conducted in 2014. Young adults who have a mentor are 81% more likely to participate regularly in sports or extra-curricular activities.
For more information on becoming a mentor, contact Albritton by email at albrittd@highlands.k12.fl.us or phone 863-471-5564.