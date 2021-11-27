SEBRING — After the big meal, it was time for the big deals as shoppers headed out early Friday morning to catch the savings on Black Friday.
Dozens lined up for the 7 a.m. opening of Belk at Lakeshore Mall, Sebring, with the department store giving away at least 140 gift cards valued between $5 and $500.
Sherri Smith of Sebring was among those early shoppers seeking a Belk gift card. But, she waited in the comfort of her SUV for a time as the line grew.
She had already stopped at Lowe’s to get some poinsettias for her church.
At Belk, Smith was shopping for her grandchildren, 7 and 9 years old, who are coming from Michigan in two weeks. She was going to buy them the advertised kids tablet computers.
“It is not that I need, I have been blessed,” she said.
But, if she does need something for herself from Belk, she goes to the Winter Haven or Lakeland locations, Smith said. Because the Sebring store doesn’t have as big of a selection of merchandise.
Jena Dischart and her daughter, Olivia, 7, were online at Belk to shop for family, but they got an earlier start shopping at Walmart.
Jena, a Sebring resident, said they were at Walmart around 5:45 a.m.
“Actually really good; it wasn’t that bad,” she said of her experience at Walmart.
Nationwide, nearly 2 million more people than last year were expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year even as consumers have continued the trend of starting their holiday shopping earlier in the year, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role as it always has,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Nonetheless, consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want, when they want it, at a price they want to pay.
“Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween. NRF is encouraging consumers to shop safe and shop early, but retailers are confident they have enough inventory on hand to meet holiday demand.”
Fully two-thirds (66%) of holiday shoppers surveyed in early November plan to shop Thanksgiving weekend this year. That amounts to an estimated 158.3 million people, up from 156.6 million last year but still below the 165.3 million in pre-pandemic 2019.
The survey found 30.6 million had planned to shop either in-store or online on Thanksgiving Day, 108 million on Black Friday, 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday, 31.2 million on Sunday and 62.8 million on Cyber Monday. (The total of the daily numbers exceeds the overall figure because some consumers will shop multiple days.)
The survey also addressed what consumers plan to buy. Clothing continued to top the list, expected to be given by 53% of shoppers, followed by gift cards at 46%, toys at 39%, books/music/movies/video games at 35% and food/candy at 31% as the top five categories.