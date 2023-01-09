Maria Antonieta Diaz

Maria Antonieta Diaz stands at her desk, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Miramar, Fla. Diaz has sponsored several Venezuelans under a parole program started in October. The Biden administration announced an expansion of that program to Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians seeking to enter the U.S.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially.

President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of humanitarian parole Thursday for Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans that is reserved for those who apply online, pay airfare and have a financial sponsor for two years.

