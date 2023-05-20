As hundreds of blue and white balloons were released into the sky early Thursday evening near Avon Park Middle School in memory of Malik K. Pearson, everyone shouted “We love you Malik.”
Malik, age 13, was killed by a train shortly after 3 p.m. when school was released on Monday, May 15. He was a seventh grader at the school and was walking near the railroad tracks on West Bell Street when he was struck by a northbound Amtrack train.
More than 200 school students, teachers and other school personnel, AdventHealth medical personnel, law enforcement, neighbors and friends joined Malik’s mother, Christine Phillips, and her family in the Highlands County Health Department parking lot on Lake Avenue across from the middle school. On the other side of the parking lot is the train track where the accident took place.
The majority of the surgical department at AdventHealth was there in support of their friend and coworker, Phillips.
“We are here to support Malik’s mom,” said AdventHealth Surgical Department employee Patty Smith. “We are all here. We support our family.”
Minister Dwayne Council, who mentors youth at various local schools and is an Elder at Beulah Baptist Church in Avon Park, welcomed everyone to the balloon release to honor the youth. As the event started at 5:45 p.m., people just kept pouring in even after Council began speaking.
“You know, as a minister of the gospel, it’s hard sometimes, when you have, you know, funerals and stuff, and you’re trying to pick up things, good things to say about somebody,” Council said. “But that’s not the case here. Look at the people. They’re still coming. What an honor.”
Council focused his message on the children, whether they were close friends of Malik or mere acquaintances. They were all hurting and feeling a loss or sadness. Mothers clung to their offspring who had tears rolling down their faces. Many stood in line after the balloon release to hug Phillips and give their condolences.
Council encouraged everyone to participate in this event as a way to “celebrate” Malik’s life.
“Celebrate even during the summer, celebrate even when you think about him,” Council said. “Celebrate him by the way you carry yourself. Celebrate him on the way you treat your fellow man.”
Council told everyone to “be the very best you can be” and to love one another. He said that is “what Malik exemplifies.”
The crowd moved to the center of the parking lot with balloons in hand to release them. Many students wrote messages on the balloons so they could float upward toward heaven for Pearson. Older APMS students Iliana Torres, 15, and Elisabeth Perez, 14, took time to write a message on their balloons.
“We knew him at the school,” Torres said.
Janet Daniels, a cafeteria worker at the school, also knew Malik when he came in during lunch time. “He was so beautiful and so respectful,” she said. She then sang a spiritual song for the family and everyone in attendance after the balloons were released.
Phillips then stepped forward to thank everyone for attending. “Thank you for loving my son,” she said. “I want to thank each and every one of you.”
She encouraged everyone to cry and scream if it helps them to get through this tough time. “I have to do it,” she said. Phillips also told everyone to knock on her door if they wanted to talk. “I’m gonna miss my son,” she said.
Counselors have been working with the students at the school to help them through the grieving process.
“I want y’all to be open with the counselors, or pastors, or parents,” Phillips said. “If you don’t want to talk to them, talk to your friends. Do not hold it in.”
As she looked out into the crowd, she recognized two young boys sobbing as they held onto their mothers. She called them to come forward and introduced them as her son’s two best friends ...”brothers.” As they embraced, she told them that she loved them and she said, “I think this is only the beginning.”