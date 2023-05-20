As hundreds of blue and white balloons were released into the sky early Thursday evening near Avon Park Middle School in memory of Malik K. Pearson, everyone shouted “We love you Malik.”

Malik, age 13, was killed by a train shortly after 3 p.m. when school was released on Monday, May 15. He was a seventh grader at the school and was walking near the railroad tracks on West Bell Street when he was struck by a northbound Amtrack train.

