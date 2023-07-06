When Carla Hudson found a swallowtail caterpillar on her shirt three years ago, it set her on the path to her passion: raising butterflies.
Her favorite is the monarch.
“I heard that [monarch butterflies] were endangered,” Hudson said. “And I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something.’ I wanted to make a difference.”
Hudson first came to Sebring from Wisconsin in 1997 to work at AdventHealth in Sebring as an intensive care unit nurse. Currently, she works there in case management. Because of the pandemic, beginning in March 2020, she worked from home for 14 months. Raising butterflies and gardening became her therapy.
“First thing you have to do [for monarch butterflies] is plant milkweed [for their caterpillars],” Hudson said. She has it hidden all over her garden and checks the underside of the leaves daily for eggs.
“I plant for butterflies,” Hudson said. Meaning her garden is full of the butterflies’ favorite foods and flower nectar. Among her flowers are passion vines, loved by zebra longwings, the Florida state butterfly; and firebush, which attracts pollinators such as bees and butterflies.
“I try to keep my garden as natural as possible, without the use of pesticides,” Hudson said. “I’ve released hundreds and hundreds of butterflies. But it’s not about numbers, it’s about the health.” She explains that if, for example, a released butterfly has a parasitic infection, they will spread it to other butterflies. “The idea is to keep things clean and as natural as possible.” Hudson keeps the eggs and caterpillars safely inside her home until they’ve metamorphosed and are ready to fly on their own.
“You want to buy [plants] from natural nurseries,” Hudson explained. Her favorite nursery is Sweet Bay Nursery in Parrish. “If you buy from [a box store], they use pesticides that will kill the butterflies.” If there are yellow aphids on the milkweed, that means it hasn’t been treated with chemicals and it’s good for butterflies. The aphids can be easily brushed off.
According to Hudson, monarch eggs take three to six days to hatch, then the caterpillars eat the shell of their eggs as their first protein. They graduate from a small container of eggs to the larger mesh caterpillar container, both of which must be cleaned regularly to maintain the health of the caterpillars. “I think they’re cute,” Hudson said. “I just love them.”
For nine to 16 days the caterpillars grow, going through five instars (the time between moults), until they’re about two inches long. They then crawl to the top of their cage, make a J shape for 24 hours, and build their chrysalis, which they will be in for eight to 14 days.
When they first come out of the chrysalis, their bellies are large with blood which they pump into their wings. “I keep them inside for about four hours [so their wings can dry],” Hudson said. “You never want to release them in the rain or on a windy day. But they need nectar within 24 hours.” If they can’t be released due to weather, they can be given sugar water.
About the metamorphosis process, Hudson said, “It’s miraculous how they know how to do that.”
The emerged butterfly can live from days to months. Hudson explained that monarch butterflies are migratory insects, traveling from south Canada to central Mexico for the winter, and then back again in the summer.
Predators include lizards, squirrels, spiders and wasps. Tachinid flies will lay their eggs inside a caterpillar, and the larva eats the caterpillar from the inside out. Hudson pays close attention to the caterpillars, looking for signs of sickness, which could include listlessness.
Birds aren’t as much as a problem for monarch butterflies. “When monarch caterpillars eat milkweed, the sap is like a toxin, so they don’t taste good,” Hudson said. “So, a lot of birds don’t eat monarchs. Supposedly, the monarch’s color is like skull and crossbones to birds.”
Hudson gets immense satisfaction through her hobby. “When I cut the grass, the butterflies love to get the minerals out of the ground, so they follow me around when I’m on the lawnmower,” she said. “I love it.”
The abundance of colorful flowers in Hudson’s garden provide a peaceful home to over a dozen species of butterflies including monarch, queen, zebra longwing (Florida state butterfly), black swallowtail, eastern tiger swallowtail, giant swallowtail, pipevine swallowtail, polydamas swallowtail, white peacock, gulf fritillary, cloudless giant sulfur and skippers. “Cabbage white” visit from vegetable farms. She is currently attempting to lure in painted lady and zebra swallowtail butterflies.
Hudson is always learning through reading books and following Facebook butterfly groups. She’s planning on tagging her monarch butterflies next year, which will enable her to track them throughout the United States.