Guatemala Migrants

Workers carry the coffins of Guatemalan migrants whose remains arrived at the La Aurora Air Force Base in Guatemala City, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The Mexican Air Force transported the bodies of 17 migrants who died in a fire at an immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

 MOISES CASTILLO/AP PHOTO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top immigration official will face criminal charges in a fire that killed 40 migrants in Ciudad Juarez last month, with federal prosecutors saying he was remiss in not preventing the disaster despite earlier indications of problems at his agency’s detention centers.

The decision to file charges against Francisco Garduño, the head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute, was announced late Tuesday by the federal Attorney General’s Office.

Recommended for you