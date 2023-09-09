Clevelander Hotel-Affordable Housing

The Clevelander Hotel and Bar is shown at dusk along Ocean Drive, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The iconic Miami Beach hotel and bar will soon be replaced with a high-end restaurant and affordable housing units, the building’s owner announced, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — Plans are underway for an iconic Miami Beach hotel and bar to be replaced with a high-end restaurant and affordable housing units, the building’s owner announced.

The changes being submitted soon to the city of Miami Beach include a development with 40% of the units designated as affordable and a maximum of height of 30 stories, the Jesta Group, which owns the Clevelander Hotel and Bar on Ocean Drive, said in a press release Thursday. The group also owns the adjoining Essex Hotel.

Recommended for you