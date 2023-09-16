Miami Commissioner Money Laundering

Miami Commissioner Alex DÌaz de la Portilla speaks at Miami City Hall in this undated photo. The city of Miami commissioner accused of bribery and money laundering was arrested Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, on multiple corruption charges, officials said.

 MIAMI HERALD via AP, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — A city of Miami commissioner accused of bribery and money laundering was arrested Thursday on multiple corruption charges, officials said.

Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and a co-defendant, Miami attorney William Riley Jr., were both booked into the Miami-Dade county jail and were expected to make their first court appearances on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Recommended for you