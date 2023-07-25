Miami Dade Police Director

Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks during the press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Miami. In a statement released early Monday, July 24, 2023, officials said Ramirez was in critical condition in a Tampa area hospital following an injury. 

 DAVID SANTIAGO/MIAMI HERALD via AP, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in critical but stable condition following surgery in a Tampa area hospital a day after shooting himself, state law enforcement officials said Monday.

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez, 52, was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference, officials said.

