Isabel Bembow Tamayo

Isabel Bembow Tamayo holds Liam Centeno, 1, in the Iglesia Rescate school classroom that is converted into a bedroom for her family, Feb. 21, in Hialeah, Fla. Isabel, her mother and two siblings arrived on an overcrowded boat from Cuba. In the last 18 months, an estimated 250,000 migrants and asylum-seekers like her, mostly from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti, have made their way to the Miami area, with only precarious legal status and often without work permits.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

HIALEAH, Florida (AP) — A few days after selling all she had to flee Cuba with her three children on a crowded boat, Daneilis Tamayo raised her hand in praise and sang the rousing opening hymn at Sunday worship in this Miami suburb.

“The only thing that gave me strength is the Lord. I’m not going to lose my faith, whatever I might go through,” she said. The family has been sleeping in Iglesia Rescate’s improvised shelter since the promises of help made by her contact in the United States turned out to be “all lies.”

Recommended for you